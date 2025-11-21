Expand / Collapse search

Suspect shot after gunfire exchange in DeKalb hostage call

By
Published  November 21, 2025 8:58am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Police respond to report of person held against their will on Errol Drive
    • Suspect critically injured after exchanging gunfire with officers
    • GBI now investigating the shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with police early Friday morning in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

What we know:

According to preliminary information, officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Errol Drive near Rockbridge and Union Grove roads, after receiving a report that someone was being held against their will. When officers arrived, they encountered a suspect, and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What's next:

The DeKalb County Police Department has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take over the shooting investigation. All future updates will come from the GBI.

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews