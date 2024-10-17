Woman, baby rescued from Atlanta apartment fire Thursday morning

A woman and her baby were rescued from an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning, according to Atlanta fire department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3136 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW near Lynhurst Street Drive SW at 7:08 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

The fire reportedly started in a vacant first-floor apartment and spread to surrounding apartments.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time. The woman and baby did not require medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire investigators and victim assistance has been requested.

It is unknown how many residents have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.