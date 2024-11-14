Woman attacks DFCS employee, kidnaps children at trampoline park, police say

A woman and her daughter are facing kidnapping charges after Gwinnett County officials say they punched a Georgia Division of Family & Children Services employee at a trampoline park and ran off with two children to Alabama.

Officials say the assault happened while Starlita Moore was meeting her two children for a court-mandated visitation at the park on Sugarloaf Parkway on Nov. 8.,

According to investigators, the DFCS employee told responding officers that Moore punched her in the face and grabbed the two children. While Moore was reportedly attacking the employee, her daughter, 19-year-old Teisha Schulters put the two children in a Chrysler 300 that was waiting in the parking lot.

Starlita Moore (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The Gwinnett County Police Department notified other local law enforcement agencies, and the vehicle was spotted by members of the Alabama State Patrol.

The patrol officers stopped the vehicle, recovered the children and arrested Moore and Schulters.

Teisha Schulters (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Moore is facing two counts of kidnapping, interstate interference with custody, battery, simple battery, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree. Schulters is charged with two counts of kidnapping and interstate interference with custody.

Both children are now in the custody of DFCS.

Officials are asking anyone who has information on the case to call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.