15-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old outside Newnan barber shop

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Newnan after allegedly shooting a 14-year-old outside Hairstar Beauty and Barber Shop following an argument between teens. The 14-year-old victim was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Police are investigating what triggered the dispute and how the suspect obtained a firearm; no additional charges are expected at this time.



A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say he shot a 14-year-old outside a Newnan barber shop on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to investigators, the shooting happened outside the Hairstar Beauty and Barber Shop on Taylor Street. The 14-year-old had just finished getting a haircut and was leaving the shop when a group of teens approached. Police say an argument broke out, and one of the teens—allegedly the 15-year-old suspect—pulled out a gun and shot the younger teen in the arm.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

What they're saying:

Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship said the investigation is focused on determining what sparked the confrontation and how the 15-year-old obtained a firearm.

Damion Hart, the owner of the barber shop, said the shooting occurred just outside the shop’s entrance. He emphasized that the business is a safe, family-run operation and expressed shock over the violence.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. While several other teens were present during the incident, police say no additional charges are expected at this time, though the investigation remains active.