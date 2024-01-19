Woman arrested after Six Flags employee fell out of van in October 2023

A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Six Flags Over Georgia employee who was ejected from a van in October 2023.

According to Cobb County police, 27-year-old Asia Hendricks was driving scare actors for the park's Fright Fest to their locations when one of the passengers was ejected from the van on a left, uphill curve.

ORIGINAL: Six Flags Over Georgia employee killed in 'car accident' in the park, officials say

The passenger, 43-year-old Andrea Cook of Villa Rica, sustained serious head injuries and died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The van was a cargo van and did not have any seats or seatbelts, according to police.

The police department did not provide FOX 5 Atlanta with a list of the charges. We have reached out for a copy of the report and a mug shot.

