Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Woman arrested after Six Flags employee fell out of van in October 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:56PM
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Six Flags Over Georgia employee who was ejected from a van in October 2023.

According to Cobb County police, 27-year-old Asia Hendricks was driving scare actors for the park's Fright Fest to their locations when one of the passengers was ejected from the van on a left, uphill curve.

ORIGINAL: Six Flags Over Georgia employee killed in 'car accident' in the park, officials say

The passenger, 43-year-old Andrea Cook of Villa Rica, sustained serious head injuries and died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The van was a cargo van and did not have any seats or seatbelts, according to police.

The police department did not provide FOX 5 Atlanta with a list of the charges. We have reached out for a copy of the report and a mug shot.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
 