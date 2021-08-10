Woman arrested after domestic dispute in Gwinnett leaves man stabbed to death, police say

article

Police in Gwinnett County said a woman was arrested after a domestic dispute ended with a man stabbed to death while inside a Lawrenceville home while children were inside.

Nathalie Stewart, 43, of Lawrenceville, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and felony murder.

Police took the Stewart into custody after officers were called to a home at Planters Cove Circle after midnight on Sunday.

Ricky Bryant, 34, of Lawrenceville, was found suffering from apparently at least one stab wound. Officers rendered aid until the Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived at the scene, but the man died.

There were two teenagers and a baby inside the home. None of the children were injured.

Police said they're not certain of the length of their relationship. Police said there was likely a physical altercation prior to the stabbing.

