Domestic dispute in Gwinnett leaves man dead

Police said one man is dead and a woman is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Gwinnett County.

Investigators said a man was stabbed to death inside a Lawrenceville home with children inside.

Police took the woman into custody after officers were called to a home at Planters Cove Circle after midnight on Sunday.

Police found a man in his mid-30s suffering from apparently at least one stab wound. Officers rendered aid until the Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived on-scene, but the man died.

Officers determined the woman was involved and arrested her. She is currently not facing any charges. Police said she was uninjured.

There were two teenagers and a baby inside the home. None of the children were injured.

"We believe the man and the woman were dating or in a relationship and they were the parents of the infant child," Gwinnett County Police Department Sgt. Michelle Pihera said. "It's unclear right now what exactly the argument was over and what ultimately led to the stabbing."

Police said they're not certain the length of their relationship. Police said there was likely a physical altercation prior to the stabbing.

