'Everything Atlanta': City shines during 404 Day parade

The Brief Atlanta’s second annual 404 Day parade marched down Peachtree Street with bands, dancers, and local groups. The celebration continued at Piedmont Park as massive crowds gathered to honor the city’s unique heritage. Event organizers say the day is about celebrating everything that makes Atlanta culture and life special.



The spirit of Atlanta was on full display Saturday as residents from across the metro area flocked to the city for a second annual 404 Day celebration.

What we know:

The city's second annual 404 Day parade kicked off on Peachtree Street, bringing together hundreds of participants.

The event featured a diverse lineup of school bands, dancers, and local enthusiasts.

Following the parade, the festivities continued at Piedmont Park with a massive festival that saw the grounds packed with people enjoying the warm spring weather.

What they're saying:

Organizers and attendees noted that the vibes were overwhelmingly positive as the city came together to celebrate its unique heritage.

"It’s about celebrating Atlanta, everything Atlanta—Atlanta culture, people, life, the city," one attendee told FOX 5. "To see all the people in the parade, to see the football teams and the cheerleaders and the Jeeps, it’s all the things."

What you can do:

The celebration isn’t over yet, and those looking to join in on the fun still have plenty of time. FOX 5 has compiled a comprehensive list of all 404 Day events and locations throughout the city.

SEE MORE: 404 Day celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2026