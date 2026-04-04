'Everything Atlanta': City shines during 404 Day parade
ATLANTA - The spirit of Atlanta was on full display Saturday as residents from across the metro area flocked to the city for a second annual 404 Day celebration.
What we know:
The city's second annual 404 Day parade kicked off on Peachtree Street, bringing together hundreds of participants.
The event featured a diverse lineup of school bands, dancers, and local enthusiasts.
Following the parade, the festivities continued at Piedmont Park with a massive festival that saw the grounds packed with people enjoying the warm spring weather.
What they're saying:
Organizers and attendees noted that the vibes were overwhelmingly positive as the city came together to celebrate its unique heritage.
"It’s about celebrating Atlanta, everything Atlanta—Atlanta culture, people, life, the city," one attendee told FOX 5. "To see all the people in the parade, to see the football teams and the cheerleaders and the Jeeps, it’s all the things."
What you can do:
The celebration isn’t over yet, and those looking to join in on the fun still have plenty of time. FOX 5 has compiled a comprehensive list of all 404 Day events and locations throughout the city.
SEE MORE: 404 Day celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2026
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 5 reporter Tara Jabour, who spoke with event organizers and participants during the 404 Day festivities. This is a FOX 5 original report.