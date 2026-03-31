404 Day celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2026

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Atlanta’s biggest hometown celebration is back as 404 Day brings a full lineup of festivals, parties, concerts and community events across the metro area. From daytime activations to late-night celebrations, here’s a look at some of the top ways to celebrate the city on April 4.

404 Week Launch Party

April 1, 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Jagger Suite, 329 Marietta St. SW, Atlanta

Following an invite-only influencer dinner, the doors open to the public for the official kickoff party, bringing together some of Atlanta’s top creatives, tastemakers and brands for a high-energy start to one of the city’s biggest cultural moments.

404 Fund Scholarship Gala

April 2, 6–10 p.m.

Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta

An evening celebrating Atlanta’s leaders, creators and changemakers with a meal, signature cocktails and live entertainment included.

404 Day Weekend Scholarship Gala Afterparty

April 2, 9 p.m.

F1 Arcade, 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

The gala continues with a high-energy afterparty featuring racing simulators, cocktails and music, presented by Tito’s and Red Bull.

404 Day Weekend Day Party: Midtown Social

April 3, 2 p.m.

Midtown Social Restaurant & Bar, 1740 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta

An open-to-the-public daytime party featuring DJs, activations, lawn-style games and a mobile bar in a laid-back, social setting.

From 404 With Love

April 3, 6 p.m.

The Retreat by The Gathering Spot, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta

A rooftop celebration bringing together music, culture and curated vibes as part of 404 Day weekend.

Run Atlanta 404 Day 5K

April 4, 8 a.m.

Underground Atlanta, Atlanta

Kick off 404 Day with a citywide 5K race bringing runners together before the day’s festivities.

404 Day Parade

April 4, 10 a.m.

Downtown Atlanta (Peachtree Street)

A citywide parade featuring marching bands, community groups and performers highlighting Atlanta pride.

404 Day Festival

April 4, 12 to 9 p.m.

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlanta’s culture with live music, food vendors, art and local businesses during the city’s signature 404 Day event. Headliners include Princess Cut and Ron Pullman.

404 Day at Your 3rd Spot

April 4, 12 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta

The Upper Westside venue celebrates Atlanta with themed experiences, music and food, including a $40.40 special with wings, drinks and an Experiences Pass.

404 Day at Smorgasburg Atlanta

April 4, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Smorgasburg Atlanta, 140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta

The free event features a live performance by Big Boi, a drumline, food vendors, DJs, photo ops and interactive stations.

404 Day Weekend Block Party

April 4, 12 p.m.

Underground Atlanta, Atlanta

A large block party with DJs, food vendors and live entertainment in the heart of downtown.

404 Day at Marcus Grille

April 4

Marcus Grille, 525 Edgewood Ave. SW, Atlanta

Enjoy a full day of food, specialty cocktails, raffles and music, with a 4:04 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and complimentary champagne toast to unveil the new patio.

LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Houston

April 4, 5–7 p.m.

McCamish Pavilion, Georgia Tech, 965 Fowler St. NW, Atlanta

LOVB Atlanta brings elite professional volleyball to the city with a 404 Day matchup against LOVB Houston.

404 Day Night Party

April 4, 9 p.m.

The Stave Room, Atlanta

An official after-party featuring DJs, music and a late-night celebration of Atlanta culture.

Old Atlanta vs. New Atlanta Hip-Hop Experience

April 4

Stankonia Studios, Atlanta

A live hip-hop showcase featuring both legendary Atlanta artists and rising stars.

Forever I Love Atlanta (FILA) Rooftop Day Party

April 4, 3–9 p.m.

Cafe Circa, Atlanta

A rooftop day party with hip-hop, R&B and classic Atlanta sounds in a high-energy setting.

404DUB x 404DNB

April 4, 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Believe Music Hall, Wish Lounge, 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta

Frequency 36 and 404 Day present the official 404 Day afterparty with Yates.

404 Day Southern Bass Revival

April 4, 10 p.m.–2 a.m.

736 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

A 404 Day afterparty featuring Atlanta bass legend DJ Taz.