404 Day celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2026
ATLANTA - Atlanta’s biggest hometown celebration is back as 404 Day brings a full lineup of festivals, parties, concerts and community events across the metro area. From daytime activations to late-night celebrations, here’s a look at some of the top ways to celebrate the city on April 4.
404 Week Launch Party
April 1, 9 p.m.–2 a.m.
Jagger Suite, 329 Marietta St. SW, Atlanta
Following an invite-only influencer dinner, the doors open to the public for the official kickoff party, bringing together some of Atlanta’s top creatives, tastemakers and brands for a high-energy start to one of the city’s biggest cultural moments.
404 Fund Scholarship Gala
April 2, 6–10 p.m.
Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta
An evening celebrating Atlanta’s leaders, creators and changemakers with a meal, signature cocktails and live entertainment included.
404 Day Weekend Scholarship Gala Afterparty
April 2, 9 p.m.
F1 Arcade, 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
The gala continues with a high-energy afterparty featuring racing simulators, cocktails and music, presented by Tito’s and Red Bull.
404 Day Weekend Day Party: Midtown Social
April 3, 2 p.m.
Midtown Social Restaurant & Bar, 1740 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta
An open-to-the-public daytime party featuring DJs, activations, lawn-style games and a mobile bar in a laid-back, social setting.
From 404 With Love
April 3, 6 p.m.
The Retreat by The Gathering Spot, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta
A rooftop celebration bringing together music, culture and curated vibes as part of 404 Day weekend.
Run Atlanta 404 Day 5K
April 4, 8 a.m.
Underground Atlanta, Atlanta
Kick off 404 Day with a citywide 5K race bringing runners together before the day’s festivities.
404 Day Parade
April 4, 10 a.m.
Downtown Atlanta (Peachtree Street)
A citywide parade featuring marching bands, community groups and performers highlighting Atlanta pride.
404 Day Festival
April 4, 12 to 9 p.m.
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Celebrate Atlanta’s culture with live music, food vendors, art and local businesses during the city’s signature 404 Day event. Headliners include Princess Cut and Ron Pullman.
404 Day at Your 3rd Spot
April 4, 12 p.m.–1:30 a.m.
Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta
The Upper Westside venue celebrates Atlanta with themed experiences, music and food, including a $40.40 special with wings, drinks and an Experiences Pass.
404 Day at Smorgasburg Atlanta
April 4, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Smorgasburg Atlanta, 140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta
The free event features a live performance by Big Boi, a drumline, food vendors, DJs, photo ops and interactive stations.
404 Day Weekend Block Party
April 4, 12 p.m.
Underground Atlanta, Atlanta
A large block party with DJs, food vendors and live entertainment in the heart of downtown.
404 Day at Marcus Grille
April 4
Marcus Grille, 525 Edgewood Ave. SW, Atlanta
Enjoy a full day of food, specialty cocktails, raffles and music, with a 4:04 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and complimentary champagne toast to unveil the new patio.
LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Houston
April 4, 5–7 p.m.
McCamish Pavilion, Georgia Tech, 965 Fowler St. NW, Atlanta
LOVB Atlanta brings elite professional volleyball to the city with a 404 Day matchup against LOVB Houston.
404 Day Night Party
April 4, 9 p.m.
The Stave Room, Atlanta
An official after-party featuring DJs, music and a late-night celebration of Atlanta culture.
Old Atlanta vs. New Atlanta Hip-Hop Experience
April 4
Stankonia Studios, Atlanta
A live hip-hop showcase featuring both legendary Atlanta artists and rising stars.
Forever I Love Atlanta (FILA) Rooftop Day Party
April 4, 3–9 p.m.
Cafe Circa, Atlanta
A rooftop day party with hip-hop, R&B and classic Atlanta sounds in a high-energy setting.
404DUB x 404DNB
April 4, 10 p.m.–3 a.m.
Believe Music Hall, Wish Lounge, 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta
Frequency 36 and 404 Day present the official 404 Day afterparty with Yates.
404 Day Southern Bass Revival
April 4, 10 p.m.–2 a.m.
736 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
A 404 Day afterparty featuring Atlanta bass legend DJ Taz.