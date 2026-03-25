Big Boi to perform at free 404 Day event in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper Big Boi is teaming up with Impossible Foods for a 404 Day celebration in downtown Atlanta.
What we know:
The event, called "Impossible x Big Boi: 404 Taste the Block," will take place Saturday, April 4, at Smorgasburg Atlanta. Organizers say the free, one-day block party will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature live music, food and interactive experiences.
Big Boi is scheduled to perform following a drumline show at 4:04 p.m., a nod to Atlanta’s iconic area code.
The event will include more than 20 vendors serving dishes made with Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins, along with a food truck offering an exclusive "Big Boi Double Smash Burger." Attendees can also take part in activities such as custom airbrushed merchandise, photo opportunities, games and a DJ set throughout the day.
Organizers say the event is designed to highlight Atlanta’s food, music and culture as part of the city’s annual 404 Day celebration.
Organizers say the one-day block party is free to attend, and guests can RSVP online.