Big Boi to perform at free 404 Day event in Atlanta

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The Brief Big Boi to headline 404 Day celebration. Event features food vendors and exclusive menu item. Free block party planned in downtown Atlanta.



Atlanta rapper Big Boi is teaming up with Impossible Foods for a 404 Day celebration in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

The event, called "Impossible x Big Boi: 404 Taste the Block," will take place Saturday, April 4, at Smorgasburg Atlanta. Organizers say the free, one-day block party will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature live music, food and interactive experiences.

Big Boi is scheduled to perform following a drumline show at 4:04 p.m., a nod to Atlanta’s iconic area code.

The event will include more than 20 vendors serving dishes made with Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins, along with a food truck offering an exclusive "Big Boi Double Smash Burger." Attendees can also take part in activities such as custom airbrushed merchandise, photo opportunities, games and a DJ set throughout the day.

Organizers say the event is designed to highlight Atlanta’s food, music and culture as part of the city’s annual 404 Day celebration.

Organizers say the one-day block party is free to attend, and guests can RSVP online.