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Big Boi to perform at free 404 Day event in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 25, 2026 7:42am EDT
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 Big Boi performs during half time of the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons celebrating 50 years of hip-hop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Big Boi to headline 404 Day celebration.
    • Event features food vendors and exclusive menu item.
    • Free block party planned in downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper Big Boi is teaming up with Impossible Foods for a 404 Day celebration in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

The event, called "Impossible x Big Boi: 404 Taste the Block," will take place Saturday, April 4, at Smorgasburg Atlanta. Organizers say the free, one-day block party will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature live music, food and interactive experiences.

Big Boi is scheduled to perform following a drumline show at 4:04 p.m., a nod to Atlanta’s iconic area code.

The event will include more than 20 vendors serving dishes made with Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins, along with a food truck offering an exclusive "Big Boi Double Smash Burger." Attendees can also take part in activities such as custom airbrushed merchandise, photo opportunities, games and a DJ set throughout the day.

Organizers say the event is designed to highlight Atlanta’s food, music and culture as part of the city’s annual 404 Day celebration.

Organizers say the one-day block party is free to attend, and guests can RSVP online.

The Source

  • Information obtained from posts on social media about the event and a press release. 

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