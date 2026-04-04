UGA and head women's basketball coach part ways after four seasons

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The Brief The University of Georgia and head women’s basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson have mutually agreed to part ways. "Coach ABE" led the Lady Bulldogs to two NCAA tournament appearances and a 69-59 record over four seasons. Athletics Director Josh Brooks says the university has already started the search for a new head coach.



The University of Georgia is searching for a new leader for its women’s basketball program after parting ways with head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.

What we know:

University officials announced the mutual split on Saturday, ending Abrahamson-Henderson’s four-season tenure in Athens.

During her time with the Lady Bulldogs, she compiled a 69-59 overall record. Her leadership took the team to two NCAA tournament appearances.

Director of Athletics Josh Brooks confirmed the university is moving in a different direction but thanked the coach for her time at the school.

What they're saying:

Brooks issued a statement thanking the coach and looking toward the program's next chapter.

"We would like to thank Coach ABE for her leadership and wish her well moving forward," Brooks said. "We are committed to building on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball and will continue to support our program with the necessary resources for future success. We have an outstanding group of alumni and a dedicated fan base."

What's next:

The university has already started looking for a new head coach.

Brooks said the goal is to find a leader who can build on the program’s existing legacy and tradition.