UGA and head women's basketball coach part ways after four seasons
ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia is searching for a new leader for its women’s basketball program after parting ways with head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.
What we know:
University officials announced the mutual split on Saturday, ending Abrahamson-Henderson’s four-season tenure in Athens.
During her time with the Lady Bulldogs, she compiled a 69-59 overall record. Her leadership took the team to two NCAA tournament appearances.
Director of Athletics Josh Brooks confirmed the university is moving in a different direction but thanked the coach for her time at the school.
What they're saying:
Brooks issued a statement thanking the coach and looking toward the program's next chapter.
"We would like to thank Coach ABE for her leadership and wish her well moving forward," Brooks said. "We are committed to building on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball and will continue to support our program with the necessary resources for future success. We have an outstanding group of alumni and a dedicated fan base."
What's next:
The university has already started looking for a new head coach.
Brooks said the goal is to find a leader who can build on the program’s existing legacy and tradition.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a statement by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.