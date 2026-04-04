Firefighters battle blaze on Benjamin E. Mays Drive; 1 injured

The Brief Firefighters found flames bursting from the side of a home in Southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene and is in stable condition. Crews contained the bulk of the fire to the main living area and the crawl space of the house.



One person was treated for injuries Saturday after a house fire broke out in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a home with flames bursting from the side.

Firefighters reported that the bulk of the fire was located in the main living area and the crawl space.

One person was treated at the scene for what officials described as a low-acuity complaint. That individual is listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported following the blaze.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire to start.