Firefighters battle blaze on Benjamin E. Mays Drive; 1 injured
ATLANTA - One person was treated for injuries Saturday after a house fire broke out in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW on Saturday.
When they arrived, they found a home with flames bursting from the side.
Firefighters reported that the bulk of the fire was located in the main living area and the crawl space.
One person was treated at the scene for what officials described as a low-acuity complaint. That individual is listed in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported following the blaze.
What we don't know:
Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire to start.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.