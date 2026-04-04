Attorney: 12-year prison term for Gwinnett cheer coach is 'just'

The Brief Former cheer coach Charles Moore III was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to child sexual exploitation and other charges. Moore will serve the first 12 years of his sentence in prison. An attorney representing victims in a civil suit called the sentence just and appropriate for the crimes committed.



A former metro Atlanta cheerleading coach is headed to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges involving the sexual exploitation of children.

What we know:

Charles Archibald Moore III, 33, who coached at several cheer organizations across metro Atlanta and a high school in Walton County, pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges.

These include sexual exploitation of children, invasion of privacy, grooming of a minor, and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.

A judge sentenced Moore to 25 years, with the first 12 years to be served in prison.

Authorities said Moore coached at multiple programs, including STAR Athletics Cheers and Tumbling in Barrow County, Atlanta Jayhawks in Gwinnett County and Walnut Grove High School in Walton County.

What they're saying:

Ryan James, an attorney representing victims in a civil lawsuit against Moore, expressed that the sentencing was fair despite his typical background in criminal defense.

"The sentence was just, it was appropriate under the circumstances," James said. "Every now and then, even the best of lawyers have to acknowledge when the rubber meets the road—what is appropriate is what should be handed down."

RELATED: Gwinnett cheer coach pleads guilty, sentenced in abuse case

What we don't know:

While the current sentencing concludes this phase of the legal process, Moore still faces additional charges in Barrow and Walton counties.

It is unclear when those cases will go to court or if they will result in additional prison time.