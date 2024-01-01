Woman allegedly stabbed in neck by boyfriend in NW Atlanta

A 44-year-old woman is currently recovering after being stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute, according to Atlanta police. The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Bishop Street in northwest Atlanta.

According to eyewitness accounts provided to the police, the violent altercation ensued following a heated argument between the victim and her boyfriend. The situation quickly escalated, culminating in the woman sustaining a stab wound to her neck.

The assailant, identified as the woman's boyfriend, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is reported to be stable.

The police are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.