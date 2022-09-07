Deputies searching for woman accused of assaulting animal hospital's employees

article

Douglas County deputies are searching for a woman accused of threatening the employees of a local animal hospital.

Officials say on March 30, 2022, the suspect assaulted and threatened multiple employees of Westside Animal Hospital on the 800 block of Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Investigators shared a photo of the woman taken from a security camera at the hospital.

If you have any information that can identify the suspect, call investigators at 678-486-1294 or the Sheriff’s Office at 770-942-2121.