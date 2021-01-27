Winter returns with cold and windy weather

The week may have started out feeling more like spring even with a round of severe storms, but winter is returning for the second half of the week on into the weekend.

Jan. 27, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

As the night progresses on Wednesday, the skies will clear as the winds begin to pick up out of the northwest.

Jan. 27, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

January temperatures return with the mercury falling into the low 30s by Thursday morning.

Jan. 27, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Advertisement

The wind chill will be a factor with that strong northwest wind blowing. No wind advisory issued, but the gusts will remain for most of the day.

Jan. 27, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Sustained winds will be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Jan. 27, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The wind chill could feel like the teens in the mountains and 20s in town.

Jan. 27, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

One or two areas in extreme north Georgia could see a snowflake or two overnight, that’s in the higher elevations, but not looking for a lot to fall. But most of the moisture will be moved out by the freezing temperatures roll into the state.

Jan. 27, 2021

Thursday the temperature doesn’t improve too much with high in the lower 40s in extreme north Georgia and mid-40s closer to metro Atlanta. A little warm south of the metro Atlanta area with temps expected to reach the mid-50s.

Jan. 27, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The only good news is it will be mostly sunny on Thursday.

Some clouds roll in for Friday morning, but it should stay dry with a slight warm-up. Expect highs to reach the mid-50s to round out the week.

The rain returns this weekend. Most of Saturday will remain dry with some showers possible that evening and another chance late Sunday afternoon.

And a few snowflakes in extreme north Georgia is possible early Monday morning, but that is something to monitor as it gets closer.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.