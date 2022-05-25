3 shot in Mechanicsville neighborhood of Atlanta

article

Multiple people were shot in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. along Windsor Street SW near Bass Street SW. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find three people shot.

All three appeared to be alert, conscious, and breathing. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers spent the evening hours investigating the shooting.

FOX 5 crews spotted numerous evidence markers along the ground. Windsor Street was roped off for several hours during the investigation.

Details about a possible shooter was not immediately known.

The names of those injured have not been released.