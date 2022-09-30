Suspect shot by Cobb County police officer at Smyrna hotel, officials say

article

The GBI has been called to investigate a shooting involving a police officer at a Cobb County hotel Friday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened at the Roadway Inn on the 1200 block of Winchester Parkway in Smyrna.

According to the Cobb County police, and officer shot a suspect at the scene. The suspect, who has not been identified, has non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

At this time, police have not released what led up to the officer-involved shooting.



GBI agents have been called to the scene and will do their own independent investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.