Willie Nelson cancels appearances in Georgia, North Carolina this weekend over health concerns

Country music legend Willie Nelson has bowed out of his scheduled performance on Friday evening.

The 91-year-old country singer was scheduled to perform along with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant& Alison Krauss, and Celisse as part of the Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, representatives writing:

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week. In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie’s classics and other songs."

The tour is scheduled to stop in Charlotte on Saturday and Raleigh on Sunday. Officials say the artist will not be part of those shows.

It is unclear if he will be back for a stop at Virginia Beach on June 26.