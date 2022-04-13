Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q’s got that 'secret sauce'

Expand / Collapse search

Since the weather’s getting warmer and many folks are pulling out their grills for the season, Good Day decided to get some tips on make delicious barbeque from the professionals at Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q.

CANTON, Ga. - Every successful restaurant has its own "secret sauce" — you know, that special something that others try to duplicate but just can’t seem to get right. Well, Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q definitely has that special sauce, although it’s way too popular with fans across the country to ever be considered a secret!

This morning, we spent some time with the talented team from Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q, which celebrated 32 delicious years of business last month. With locations in Marietta and Canton and its sauces sold in several states, Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q has gained a loyal fanbase since first opening in March 1990. And what led to that opening? Simple. The Williamson brothers, Larry and Danny, were looking to open a restaurant in somewhere in the Southeast — and when they happened upon an empty restaurant in Marietta, they signed a lease and got to work!

You last saw Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q on Good Day Atlanta back in January 2020, when #BurgersWithBuck stopped by to check out the restaurant’s specialty burger. But this morning, it was all about the Bar-B-Q! 

Since the weather’s getting warmer and many folks are pulling out their grills for the season, we decided to get some tips from the professionals. Oh, and do a little taste-testing, too! 

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q in Canton — and click here for more information on the restaurant and its locations!