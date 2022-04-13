Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q’s got that 'secret sauce'

Every successful restaurant has its own "secret sauce" — you know, that special something that others try to duplicate but just can’t seem to get right. Well, Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q definitely has that special sauce, although it’s way too popular with fans across the country to ever be considered a secret!

This morning, we spent some time with the talented team from Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q, which celebrated 32 delicious years of business last month. With locations in Marietta and Canton and its sauces sold in several states, Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q has gained a loyal fanbase since first opening in March 1990. And what led to that opening? Simple. The Williamson brothers, Larry and Danny, were looking to open a restaurant in somewhere in the Southeast — and when they happened upon an empty restaurant in Marietta, they signed a lease and got to work!

You last saw Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q on Good Day Atlanta back in January 2020, when #BurgersWithBuck stopped by to check out the restaurant’s specialty burger. But this morning, it was all about the Bar-B-Q!

Since the weather’s getting warmer and many folks are pulling out their grills for the season, we decided to get some tips from the professionals. Oh, and do a little taste-testing, too!

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q in Canton — and click here for more information on the restaurant and its locations!