Burgers with Buck: Williamson Brothers

They’ve been serving great Bar-B-Q in the metro Atlanta area for 30 years. With humble beginnings, Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q was started by the Williamson brothers, Larry and Danny.

On March 24, 1990 they opened their first store in Marietta, and the rest is history. They now have three locations, and their BBQ sauce can be found in retail stores around the country.

There’s a good chance you have at some point tasted their BBQ or sauce, but what about their burger(s)?

The old BBQ with Buck segments are a thing of the past, but admittedly it’s hard to go to a place like Williamson Brothers and not order BBQ. But one thing #BurgersWithBuck has learned through the years is that BBQ restaurants usually have really good burgers, and Williamson Brothers is no exception.

While they do have a few burger options on the menu, #BWB felt like we should go ‘all in’ with their specialty burger. It is a single, hand pattied cheeseburger that is cooked over their wood fire pit, then topped with a dollop of their delicious macaroni and cheese and healthy portion of thick sliced brisket, and then slathered with their house made brisket sauce. It is the perfect combination of BBQ and burger, and for many, a challenge to eat it without a knife and fork…but you know that’s not how we roll.

And the great news is, you can get the Specialty Burger at any of their three locations in Marietta, Canton, and Douglasville.

For more information about Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q including their locations, menu, hours, and specials...go to their website.

