Police: 77-year-old man reported missing in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police need your help finding a 77-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday morning.

Officials say 77-year-old William Gary was last seen leaving the 5300 block of Megan Road Wednesday.

Police described Gary as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

The missing man was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, navy pajama pants, and slippers.

If you have any information that could help investigators find Gary, please call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

