'Wild 'n Out' reaches 20 season milestone

The hit television series "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out" is airing its 20th season.

With the show first debuting in July 2005, it is a true milestone and accomplishment that the show continues to be successful and reach such a large audience.

During a special appearance on Good Day Atlanta, core cast members Justina Valentine and Pretty Vee speak on what keeps viewers of all ages hooked on the show that is unlike anything else on TV. It is raw and uncut, and viewers can find excitement knowing anything can happen.

Season 20 will keep viewers invested as the celebratory season features various celebrities, including show veterans.

New episodes air every Thursday at 9 p.m. on VH1. Per usual, fans can expect to laugh at comedic improvisation and hilarious games as two teams of comedians go head-to-head.