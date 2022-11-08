Widespread Adderall shortage leaves ADHD patients working the phones, calling pharmacies in search of drug

If you're running low on your Adderall, Dr. Suvrat Bhargave from the Center for Family Psychiatry in Tyrone says don't panic, and don't stop taking your Adderall.

"If you're on a medication for ADHD, it means that your health care provider saw that your symptoms were impacting you in a big way, impacting your interactions or your performance or self-esteem," Bhargave says. "And, if you stop the medicine, it's liable to make all of those impacts get a whole lot worse."

Plus, Dr. Bhargave says, Adderall may be part of a larger treatment plan that includes other conditions, like anxiety or depression.

"If you stop one part of the plan, it rolls off the other plan as well," he says. "So, for example, I have a young woman that I saw recently who stopped her medication for ADHD and, as a result, her panic attacks got worse."

The FDA has announced a shortage of immediate release Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. (Elijah Jordan FOX 5 Atlanta)

The FDA the widespread shortage affects the immediate-release form of stimulant, known as Adderall or Adderal IR.

So, what can you do if your pharmacy is out of Adderall?

"I would suggest that you call around, call different pharmacies," Dr. Bhargave says. "Ask them if there are other dosage strengths available, besides the one you normally take, because there may be a way to achieve your overall dose using other strengths."

Keep in mind when you are calling is Adderall is a tightly-controlled schedule II drug, similar to narcotics.

So, some pharmacies may not tell you over the phone if they have the dosage you need in stock until your doctor has sent over your prescription.

If you are having trouble, Bhargave says, ask your doctor is there are other options.

"It might be that we can adjust your doses for the time being, or it may be that you need to sit down and talk about being on another medication, or switching medicines," he says.

There are other options to treat ADHD, but switching to a new medication may require time and some adjustments.

But, for now, if you want to find your Adderall formula, you may have to work the phones and be persistent.

"I had a story the other day, where someone told me that they were on their 10th or 11th pharmacy before they finally found what they needed," Dr. Bhargave says. "So, it may take a lot of perseverance. We have to really stick with it. But, you will be able to find it eventually."