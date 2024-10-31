12-year-old injured in possible drive-by shooting at SE Atlanta home

Police are searching for a gunman in a shooting at a southeast Atlanta home that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital overnight.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at a home on the 2000 block of Lakewood Trail, police say.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the scene after getting a call about a person shot and found the victim on scene.

Investigators believe the child was hit once and possibly grazed by a second bullet while inside the home.

The child has been rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the violence, but officers told FOX 5 that it could have been a drive-by shooting.

Detectives canvassed the area and found shell casings in the road. Investigators are now looking for possible doorbell camera video that could help with the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.