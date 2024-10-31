Avondale Estates sidewalk project sparks property dispute

The Brief Vi Nguyen is contesting the Avondale Estates sidewalk project, claiming it encroaches on more property than agreed and blocks access to her auto shop. Nguyen has conducted two private property surveys to support her claims—one in 1999 and an updated one in 2021. The city, however, maintains that the sidewalk installation is going ahead as planned and is within legal boundaries as per a GDOT-approved survey. City Manager Patrick Bryant states that the project has been in development for ten years, and no disputes were previously raised after an agreement was made with Nguyen. Local support is strong for Nguyen, with neighbors and customers expressing solidarity and criticizing the city's approach to the construction.



A woman in Avondale Estates says she is in a fight to save her business as the city works to install sidewalks.

Vi Nguyen says the city is taking more property than agreed on and it will affect the space for her auto shop.

The city is fighting back on those claims.

"It's completely blocking one bay so what do I do," Vi Nguyen said as she looked at her business.

Vi Nguyen says she feels helpless as construction workers continue to put in a sidewalk along College Avenue in Avondale Estates.

"Yesterday, the City of Avondale sent a third party to draw the right of way in the middle of the parking lot. I showed the third party my private surveys and said this is my right of way right here. This 'X' right here," Nguyen said.

Nguyen claims the city is taking too much of her property and claims to have proof.

Nguyen paid for two private property surveys. One in 1999 when she first took over the property and another updated one in 2021.

Another concern is that the sidewalk design will block access to the bays for cars to easily come in and out.

"All I ask is you give me more space and access to my bays so i can work," Nguyen said.

"The ball is rolling. We are moving forward with construction," Patrick Bryant said.

FOX 5 met with Avondale Estates City Manager Patrick Bryant.

Bryant says they have been in the construction phase since July and claims the property survey is GDOT approved.

"From our perspective, we don't have any issues. This project has been planned for a 10-year period. We have gone through right of way, design phase, GDOT approval," Bryant said. "We came to an agreement with Ms. Nguyen about what this project will do, what driveway access will be months ago, and we didn't hear any dispute."

"They are not acting like neighbors. They are acting like bullies," Barry Graham said.

Neighbors and longtime customers like Barry Graham say they are sticking by Nguyen.

"Vi has always been here for us. She's always the first to offer jumper cables so you can get to work in the morning. She's always here to help. She's our neighbor, and we love her," Graham said.