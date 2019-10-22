'Wicked' transforms the Fox Theatre for opening night

The Fox Theatre was being transformed Tuesday into the Emerald City.

The cast and company of the musical “Wicked” moved into the theatre and are preparing for its opening night Wednesday.

The company manager said “Wicked” is a massive show to move. It takes an 80-person crew two-full-days to unpack the 13 trailers carrying what will be turned into the Land of Oz.

But he said it will be worth it.

“Wicked” runs through Nov. 17 at the Fox Theatre and tickets are still on sale.