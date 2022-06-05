Why is Atlanta Pride in October instead of June?

June is National Pride Month, and LGBTIQA+ organizations are hosting events for community support and to raise money for causes that affect their communities.

Atlanta, notably, holds some pride events in June, such as the Atlanta Pride Run & Walk, and some black pride events later in the summer close to Labor Day Weekend, but the signature pride event is held in October.

The Atlanta Pride Committee operates the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade in October, but also other programs throughout the year.

Here's why Atlanta's traditions don't mirror other cities:

Why is Atlanta Pride in October?

A drought in 2008 forced the annual Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade to move from Piedmont Park. The year Atlanta Pride was held way from Piedmont Park attendance suffered, according to the Georgia Voice.

The festival moved back to the park in 2009, this time in October. In 2010, the change became permanent.

The October date coincides with National Coming Out Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

Georgia residents know the temperatures in October are typically more suitable for outdoor events than in the heat of summer in June.

In 2022 the dates are for Oct. 7 to Oct. 9

Why is June National Pride Month?

On June 28, 1969, New York police raided a gay club in Greenwich Village, sparking an event called the Stonewall Riots or Stonewall Uprising. There were several violent clashes between protestors and police over the following days. The protests sparked the gay rights movement in the late 60s.

Traditionally, organizations and municipalities pay tribute to people who spoke out during those tense days by celebrating LGBTIQA+ pride in June. Because, in part, of the Stonewall riots, New York is considered the birthplace of Pride marches.

"This month, we remind the LGBTQI+ community that they are loved and cherished," President Joe Biden said in a May 31 proclamation.