Atlanta events to attend in celebration of National Pride Month

June is National LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Established on Friday, June 11, 1999, by former President Bill Clinton, other U.S. leaders have followed suit to continue the national recognition. While the Atlanta Pride Festival, the largest Pride event in the U.S. Southeast Region, is held in October, the city still has many events and celebrations for you to enjoy. Here are some fun events you and your family can attend:

A Vintage + Handmade Pop-Up Market Celebrating ATL Queer Creators

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., June 4

Where: 3429 Covington Hwy Ste B, Decatur, Ga 30032

If you are a vintage fanatic, visit the Mother Lode as they present a pop-up market in celebration of Atlanta's Queer creators.

Live music from Zaida and Esmé will be there for you to enjoy.

Click the link for more information.

Pride Month Celebration with Atlanta Children's Museum

When: June 4-5

Where: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Atlanta Children's Museum is set to kick off pride month which will feature Drag Queen Storytime with Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker, a friendship bracelet mini-workshop, and much more.

Visit the Atlanta Children's Museum website for program schedules and more.

Atlanta Pride Run & Walk

When: 8:30 a.m., June 5

Where: 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

If you are up for a 5K, head down to Piedmont Park in support of National Pride Month at the annual Pride Run and Walk.

All proceeds are said to go back to local LGBTQIA+ charities. With the 2022 theme of Stronger Together, the Pride Run & Walk's mission is to unite the community.

Click the link for more information.

Out on Film: featured LGBTQIA+ cinemas

When: Dates and times may vary

Where: locations may vary

Out on Film, which hosts Atlanta's LGBTQ Film Festival in the fall months, has listed a variety of movies you can enjoy that highlight the LGBTQIA+ community.

Click the link for show times and dates.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend at the Georgia Aquarium

When: 6 p.m.- 11:30 p.m., June 12

Where: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

An event for the 21 and up club to enjoy. The Georgia Aquarium is hosting the Atlanta Black Pride Weekend for the first time. Guests will be able to explore aquatic life and enjoy a night of music and fun.

Music selections will be provided by DJ Jash Jay and DJ Mary Mac with a special performance by Coco Iman Starr.

Visit the Georgia Aquarium website for more information.

Visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights with the Atlanta First United Methodist Church

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., June 18

Where: 360 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

A great way to celebrate both National Pride Month and Juneteenth where you can join fellow members of the Atlanta First United Methodist Church and then walk to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights for an eye-opening day. You can grab lunch afterward at the Food Truck Festival at Centennial Olympic Park.

Tickets will be discounted to $10 for each participant.

Click the link for more information and register for this event.

Pride Ticket Package with The Atlanta Braves

When: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Where: 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Enjoy a fun-filled day at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves take on the San Francisco Giants.

Check out the link to purchase a Pride Ticket Package which will include access to the pregame party at Coca-Cola Roxy from 5:20-7:20 p.m., a game ticket, Atlanta Braves Pride 20 oz. tumbler, and a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found.

Pride Block Party at The Interlock

When: 6-9 p.m., June 23

Where: 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

A block party is a great way to get the celebration going at the Interlock. Enjoy food, drinks, friends, vendors, and so much more.

Click the link to register for the event.

Southern Fried Queer Pride 2022 Festival

When: Jun 23, 2022, 12 p.m. – Sun, Jun 26, 2022, 6 p.m.

Where: 515 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard

Atlanta, GA 30312

A 4-day extravaganza filled with food, workshops, music, pageants, pop-up shops, and so much more.

Click the link for more information and to register for this event.

Atlanta Dream: Pride Weekend

When: 7:30 p.m., June 24 and 3 p.m., June 26

Where: 2330 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA 30337

Check out the Atlanta Dream as they take on New York Liberty on June 24 and the Connecticut Sun on June 26.

A portion of each ticket sold will go to the Lost N Found Youth organization.

To purchase you tickets, click the link.

Lilburn Pride: PRIDE in the Park Potluck & Park Walk

Pride in the Park flyer designed by Anup Chandora (Lilburn Pride Inc.)

When: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., June 26

Where: 4935 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047

An event for everyone to enjoy. Lilburn Pride's second annual Pride in the Park: Potluck & Parade is a great way to enjoy food, the outdoors, and fun.

Click the link to register for this event and have a chance to win door prizes.

Take a look at the Atlanta Pride Instagram for more events and updates.

Advertisement

If you have an event happening that we are unaware of, send an email to newstipsatlanta@FOX.com.

