Atlanta Pride Run and Walk 5K set for June 5 at Piedmont Park

A popular Atlanta 5K returns Sunday at an earlier date than usual.

The Atlanta Pride Run and Walk begins Sunday morning in Piedmont Park.

Proceeds will benefit several metro Atlanta LGBTQIA+ charities and organizations that help people impacted by HIV: Lost-N-Found Youth, Jerusalem House, Postivie Impact Health Center, AIDS Atlanta and Trans Housing Coalition, a new beneficiary.

The race is organized by Frontrunners Atlanta and there are in-person and virtual options this year. Online registration for the in-person race closed on June 1, but you can still continue to register for the Virtual Atlanta Pride Run online. Registration for the in-person race is open during packet pickup on race day for $55 beginning at 7 a.m. in Piedmont Park.

Virtual participants do not have to attend packet pick-up.

The race is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. with a post-race celebration at Guac y Margys Midtown at 11 a.m.

The 2021 edition of the race was on a rainy day on June 20 with more than 1,200 runners.