Who killed Frankie Tyrone Russell?

article

He was a beloved member of many circles with lots of friends and family who are mourning his loss. DeKalb County police are asking for help in finding the man who murdered Frankie Tyrone Russell as investigators release new surveillance pictures and video from inside his home.

His family and friends said he was a man with multiple talents who was loved by many. On a video sent to FOX 5 News, Russell is leading a church choir in his hometown of Columbia, Tennessee. Family members told FOX 5 News, Russell went back and forth between Tennessee and his home on Deer Springs Drive in DeKalb County.

Homicide investigators said surveillance video from inside Russell’s home shows a man who shot and killed him.

RELATED: New video of suspect in shooting death of DeKalb County homeowner

His daughter, Ashley Russell, spoke to FOX 5 News from Tennessee. She said her dad who was also a chef with a catering business, was preparing a meal for the man.

“He was about to grill a meal for whoever it was. He was standing at the table just pouring him a drink and he never saw it coming,” said Russell.

The killer had various tattoos including one on his left arm which appears to read "money." Investigators said Russell had gone out to pick up a man he had met on a dating app to bring him back to his house. Sergeant Lynn Shuler said one of the cameras inside Russell’s home recorded the murder itself.

Advertisement

“They were both in a very relaxed state right before the shots were fired,” said Sgt. Shuler.

He said the murder may have been an ambush. Sgt. Shuler also told FOX 5 News the man ransacked Russell’s house before running away, adding it’s unclear what if anything was stolen.

What was taken was a coach and leader for over a decade with the Hotlanta Softball League. Blue Holden, with the league, told FOX 5 News Russell propelled his team to excellence.

“Traveled, represented us with teams across the country and even won a World Series with his team the Showstoppers,” said Holden.

He said many in metro Atlanta were shocked and sadden by the murder of their friend 47-year-old Frankie Tyrone Russel. His daughter said her father was killed a few days before his 48th birthday.

“I do want justice, I do, I have to, I won’t rest until justice is served,” said Ashely Russell.

She said the family added another thousand dollars to the $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward, hoping somebody will step forward to help them find justice.

Anybody with any information in the murder of Frankie Tyrone Russell is asked to call the Dekalb County Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

RELATED: Police release images of DeKalb County murder suspect