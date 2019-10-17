Police release images of DeKalb County murder suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have just released pictures of a murder suspect.
Officers said the man seen in surveillance photos released on Thursday shot and killed 48-year-old Frankie Tyrone Russell at his home in the 2300 block of Deer Springs Drive on October 5.
Officers believe Russell and the man knew each other and got in a fight before the shooting.
The suspect has some distinct tattoos, including the word "money" and a skull on his arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Image 1 of 3
▼