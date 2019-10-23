New video of suspect in shooting death of DeKalb County homeowner

Police have released a new video of a man who they said murdered a DeKalb County homeowner.

Frankie Tyrone Russell, 48, was found shot to death inside his Deer Springs Drive home earlier this month.

Police said this is video moments before Russell was killed.

Officers believe Russell and the man knew each other and got in a fight before the shooting.

The suspect has some distinct tattoos, including the word "money" and a skull on his arm.

Anyone with information should call the DeKalb County Police Department.

Advertisement

RELATED: Police release images of DeKalb County murder suspect