Gwinnett schools introduces new superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella

The Brief Dr. Alexandra Estrella was officially introduced Saturday as the new leader of Gwinnett County Public Schools. The former Connecticut superintendent brings 26 years of experience to Georgia's largest school district. Estrella pledged to prioritize community-driven leadership and academic growth for all students.



Gwinnett County Public Schools officially introduced its new superintendent, Dr. Alexandra Estrella, during a press conference on Saturday following a nationwide search for a new leader.

What we know:

Dr. Alexandra Estrella joins Gwinnett County with 26 years of experience as an educator and school system leader.

She most recently served as the superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut and previously held a leadership role within the New York City Department of Education.

The daughter of parents from the Dominican Republic, Estrella spoke directly to Gwinnett’s significant Latino population.

She described herself as a "byproduct of what education can do for kids" and said she hopes to inspire students to see education as their path toward success.

The other side:

While Estrella brings decades of experience to the role, her tenure in Connecticut was marked by significant financial hurdles.

Under her leadership, the Norwalk school district managed a multi-million dollar budget shortfall that resulted in staff layoffs.

Additionally, Estrella’s professional history includes a $3,000 fine issued during her time in New York for violating conflict of interest rules.

What they're saying:

"Gwinnett County has a history of excellence that I'm looking forward to continuing to elevate and expand," Estrella said during the press conference. "Working in collaboration with the community."

Regarding her leadership style, Estrella emphasized the importance of parental and family input. "Leadership starts with working alongside community, community entrusting us in most valuable students, and we have a responsibility to listen learn and understand," Estrella said.

What's next:

The new superintendent is scheduled to attend the district’s town hall meeting in April.

She stated she plans to hold regular conversations with community members in the coming months to ensure students have the tools they need to achieve their dreams.

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