Gwinnett County Schools names Dr. Alexandra Estrella superintendent

The Brief The Gwinnett County Board of Education officially named Dr. Alexandra Estrella as the new superintendent of Georgia's largest school district Wednesday. Estrella currently leads Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut and was the sole finalist following a nationwide search. The new leader arrives facing questions regarding a past ethics fine and a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall in her current district.



The Gwinnett County Board of Education officially appointed Dr. Alexandra Estrella as its new superintendent during a special-called meeting on Wednesday.

Gwinnett Board selects new leader

What we know:

The board's unanimous vote marks the end of a nearly year-long nationwide search to lead the 180,000-student district. Dr. Alexandra Estrella, the current education chief in Norwalk, Connecticut, was the sole finalist for the position. Board members cited her 26 years of experience and her history of improving student outcomes, particularly for multilingual learners and graduation rates, as primary reasons for the hire.

What we don't know:

While the board has addressed past controversies through an investigation firm, it remains to be seen how Estrella will adapt to a district over 15 times the size of her current one. Specific details regarding her finalized contract and any immediate administrative changes she plans to implement upon her arrival have not yet been released.

Board addresses past controversies

The backstory:

Estrella’s career includes serving as a superintendent in East Harlem and founding the Esperanza Preparatory Academy in New York. However, her tenure has not been without hurdles. In Norwalk, the district recently faced a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall, layoffs, and a petition for a vote of no-confidence. Additionally, Estrella was previously fined $3,000 for violating conflict-of-interest rules while serving as a principal in New York after reportedly selling property to an employee.

What they're saying:

Gwinnett Board of Ed Chair Dr. Tarece Johnson-Morgan defended the choice, noting that the board used an investigation firm to vet Estrella's background. "We were able to ask her questions, we were able to interrogate her," Johnson-Morgan said. "This person provided us with answers, explanations around situations. It is inevitable that they will have controversies, especially if they’re challenging status quo." Parent Miessha Stennis expressed optimism, stating, "I’m glad. Hope she can continue to progress the school in the direction it's going."

Transitioning to Georgia's largest district

By the numbers:

180,000: The number of students currently enrolled in Gwinnett County Public Schools.

12,000: The number of students in the Norwalk district Estrella currently leads.

92.5%: The graduation rate Norwalk saw in 2024 under Estrella's leadership.

$3,000: The fine Estrella paid for a past New York conflict-of-interest violation.

What's next:

Dr. Estrella is scheduled to officially begin her new role on July 1. Interim Superintendent Dr. Al Taylor will continue to lead the district through the end of the school year to ensure a smooth transition.