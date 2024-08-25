Four men killed in Whitfield County

The Brief Four Hispanic men were found dead at Pleasant Grove Park Saturday night. The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for an SUV involved in the case. The GBI is involved in this investigation.



The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for clues after making a grim discovery at Pleasant Grove Park in Dalton.

Four Hispanic men were found dead at 11:14 p.m. on Saturday. The deputies had received a call that there had been shots fired in the area.

The Sheriff's Office is now asking the public for help locating a dark-colored SUV with a hatchback. Officials say the car in question would likely have sustained gun shots.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-278-1233 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 800-597-8477.