White Mountain Apache police officer killed in shooting

A White Mountain Apache police officer was killed in a shooting early Monday morning while responding to reports of shots fired near a casino.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says officers from the White Mountain Apache Police Department responded to an area near the Hon-Dah Resort and Casino just before 1 a.m. and found a man matching the description of the suspect.

The officer and the suspect engaged in what was described as a “violent” physical altercation and the officer was shot. A second officer then arrived and shot the male suspect.

The officer and suspect were transported to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Navajo County officials have confirmed the officer's identity as Officer David Kellywood. According to a statement released by the office of Gov. Doug Ducey, Officer Kellywood joined the department nine months ago, after graduating from a police academy. The officer was a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

White Mountain Apache Officer David Kellywood

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said the FBI was leading the investigation into the shooting. Pinetop-Lakeside is about 180 miles east of Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.