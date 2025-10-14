New Blaze Pizza concept opens in Akers Mill Square

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The regular build-your-own pizza bar in Ignite by Blaze. (https://static.fox5atlanta.com/www.fox5atlanta.com/content/uploads/2025/10/img_2396-scaled.jpg)

Blaze Pizza is debuting a new restaurant concept in metro Atlanta that the company says represents the future of its brand.

Ignite by Blaze Pizza opens in Akers Mill Square

What we know:

Ignite by Blaze will hold its grand opening Tuesday at Akers Mill Square, followed by a free pizza day on Wednesday.

Ignite is the sole company-operated storefront. Chief Executive Officer Beto Guajardo said this is their opportunity to innovate and spread new ideas to its franchised restaurants.

The pizza chain started in California but moved its headquarters to Atlanta in spring 2024. Guajardo said the move was inspired by the city’s strong culinary scene and innovative restaurant culture.

"Atlanta was a natural place to come," Guajardo said. "Not only is this a fast-forward city, but you also have great restaurant talent — and there’s a ton of innovation happening here in the Atlanta area that’s actually driving a lot of experiences in the restaurant industry."

The new location includes a rotating pizza oven that cooks each pizza evenly over an open flame, as well as a separate line for online and mobile orders. Customers can also order from self-service kiosks or directly from their tables. You'll notice the differences from entering, as a new position at Ignite by Blaze is a greeter who walks people through the different ways of ordering.

"Here is where we're going to have the opportunity to pull together innovation both in operations and equipment, in menu and new food items, but actually be able to test it out in real time," Guajardo said. "You know, there are a lot of build-your-own concepts these days... And one of the problems with those experiences is that you're only as fast down the line as the slowest customer in front of you. Here at Blaze Pizza Ignite, you get to choose the channel by which you want your speed of service to be delivered to you."

Blaze is testing several new menu options at the restaurant, including a Detroit-style pizza that launches with the opening.

Blaze plans to host a franchisee meeting in the coming weeks and expects more of its locations nationwide to adopt elements of the Ignite model.

"We believe that even before the end of the year, some of the innovation that we're creating here — menu items, equipment, service models — will begin to roll out in stores around the world," Guajardo said.

Free pizza day at Blaze Pizza

Dig deeper:

Although Tuesday marks the official opening, the new shop is celebrating on Wednesday and offering you the chance to get free pizza for a year.

The first 25 customers in line on Wednesday morning will receive free pizza for a year, and guests will enjoy a free build-your-own pizza. The restaurant plans to give away about 1,000 pizzas. There will also be puppies up for adoption, games, and more.

Ignite by Blaze is located at 2955 Cobb Pkwy SE, Suite 290, and is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.