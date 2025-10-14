Man arrested after officer grazed by bullet in Sandy Springs

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A heavy police presence was reported in Sandy Springs on Tuesday morning. (FOX 5)

The Sandy Springs Police Department said a standoff ended near Carroll Manor Drive after a suspect turned himself in, according to officers.

What we know:

Officers said the department received reports of shots being fired at a home on Carroll Manor Drive around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Officers went to the house and were let in, according to police, and then the shooting started. Officers returned fire.

An officer was grazed on the thumb during the shooting, but police said they were unclear if it was from a bullet fired by the suspect or by another officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

At 11:45 a.m., the police department posted on social media, telling people to avoid the area. FOX 5 crews saw the SWAT team arrive at the home.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers said the standoff was over, and the suspect had turned himself in. They said he exited the home on his own.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but police did not say if he was injured.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the officer.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that the man who lived in the house has been struggling recently but did not elaborate on what that meant.

What's next:

Police said they expect to be in the area for several more hours while they investigate.

Until the investigation is over, officers said neighbors cannot get into the area, even if their homes are inside the blocked-off section.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.