Man seriously injured in DeKalb shooting on Flat Shoals Road

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeKalb police are investigating a shooting off Flat Shoals Road.

The Brief The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.



A man was seriously injured in an early afternoon shooting on Flat Shoals Road.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital with "very serious injuries," according to police.

Officials said investigators were canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses.

What we don't know:

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.