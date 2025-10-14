I-20 WB shut down just after Panola Road | What we know

All lanes of traffic heading into Atlanta along Interstate 20 came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened just west of Panola Road and involves a tractor-trailer.

Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.

The crash was first reported around 12:48 p.m.

Emergency crews work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 near Panola Road in DeKalb County on Oct. 14, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation )

DeKalb County police said officers were responding to what appeared to be a multi-vehicle collision before Wesley Chapel Road.

There are reports of at least one person hurt with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused it.

The condition of the person reported injured has not been released, and it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Officials have not said how long it will take to clear the scene or when all lanes will reopen to traffic.