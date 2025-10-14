Female shot by police, man detained in DeKalb County police confrontation

Image 1 of 14 ▼ A heavy police presence surrounds the Reserve at Stone Creek apartments along Treehills Parkway off South Hairston Road following an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 14, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A female was shot by DeKalb County police during a confrontation and taken to a nearby hospital. A man was taken into custody, and investigators recovered two firearms at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the police shooting.



An armed confrontation between DeKalb County police and armed individuals at an apartment complex along S. Hairston Road led to a female being rushed to the hospital and a man taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened at the Reserve at Stone Creek in the 2000 block of Treehills Parkway.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find people armed with firearms.

Police said a female was shot by officers during the confrontation and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A man was taken into custody.

Investigators said two firearms were found at the scene.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area around 4 p.m. and spotted multiple police cruisers and crime scene tape surrounding a parking lot.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 crews at the scene spotted a firearm with a large round drum-style magazine, often associated with semi-automatic rifles and pistols, which would give the weapon an extended capacity.

A second gun, which appears to be a short barrel semi-automatic gun with a pistol brace.

DeKalb County government, in a non-binding resolution passed on May 8, 2018, called for limiting or ending the sale of bump-stocks, high-capacity magazines, and assault-style weapons. It also urged state leaders to raise the purchasing age to 21.

Under Georgia law, there are no regulations on magazine capacity. Drum magazines of up to 100 rounds can be bought, sold, and legally possessed.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they saw officers rush into one of the buildings but did not hear the gunfire. One resident told reporters a teenage girl was shot after police responded to reports of two juveniles seen with guns.

Witnesses said one of the teens was detained at the scene while the other was taken away in an ambulance. Residents expressed frustration over the lack of communication from authorities, saying officers had been slow to provide updates or speak with the community.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the man taken into custody or the female who was shot.

It’s unclear what led to the confrontation or whether anyone fired at officers.

The ages of those involved have not been released.

Police have not said how many officers were involved or whether body camera footage captured the incident.

The condition of the female taken to the hospital has not been disclosed despite being described as being stable.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its agency has been requested to investigate.