White County drug arrest: Cleveland home raided after neighbor complaints

The Brief A White County Sheriff's Office drug investigation spanning over five months led to a search warrant execution at a Cleveland home. Authorities arrested two people at the scene after citizens living in the Kellum Valley community complained about drug activity. Deputies found methamphetamine and drug-related objects inside the home during the June 3 raid.



White County sheriff's deputies arrested a man and a woman following a monthslong investigation into drug activity at a Cleveland home.

Cleveland drug raid

What we know:

*White County Sheriff's Office investigators and deputies executed a search warrant June 3 at 107 Hazel Nut Dr., according to a press release from Sheriff Rick Kelley. The raid followed several complaints from citizens in the Kellum Valley community about drug activity, which prompted an in-depth drug investigation that began more than five months ago.

Deputies arrested Michael Kelly Small, 60, who lives at the home, and Kimberly Workman, 26, of Gillsville, who was also at the scene. Small is charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object. Workman faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and outstanding warrants out of Hall and Dawson counties.

Investigation details missing

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet confirmed the specific quantity of methamphetamine or the exact type of drug-related objects recovered during the search. Officials have also not disclosed the nature of the outstanding warrants against Workman in the neighboring counties.

Community tips wanted

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding drug activity in the area is encouraged by authorities to contact the White County Sheriff's Office.