White County drug arrest: Cleveland home raided after neighbor complaints
CLEVELAND, Ga. - White County sheriff's deputies arrested a man and a woman following a monthslong investigation into drug activity at a Cleveland home.
Cleveland drug raid
What we know:
*White County Sheriff's Office investigators and deputies executed a search warrant June 3 at 107 Hazel Nut Dr., according to a press release from Sheriff Rick Kelley. The raid followed several complaints from citizens in the Kellum Valley community about drug activity, which prompted an in-depth drug investigation that began more than five months ago.
Deputies arrested Michael Kelly Small, 60, who lives at the home, and Kimberly Workman, 26, of Gillsville, who was also at the scene. Small is charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object. Workman faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and outstanding warrants out of Hall and Dawson counties.
Investigation details missing
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not yet confirmed the specific quantity of methamphetamine or the exact type of drug-related objects recovered during the search. Officials have also not disclosed the nature of the outstanding warrants against Workman in the neighboring counties.
Community tips wanted
What you can do:
Anyone who has information regarding drug activity in the area is encouraged by authorities to contact the White County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by White County Sheriff Rick Kelley, who detailed the investigation, the execution of the search warrant and the specific charges filed against the two arrested individuals.