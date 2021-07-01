Here's where you can watch fireworks shows around metro Atlanta

article

Celebrations are breaking out all across Fireworks will light up the skies across metro Atlanta this weekend. While some events may still not be taking place in 2021 due to the pandemic, many will be returning.

However, shipping delays from China and record-breaking sales from last year are having an impact on fireworks supplies this Fourth of July, according to industry experts. Fireworks supplies from China normally take 30 days for shipping, but this year it’s taking 60 days.

Wondering where to watch fireworks in Atlanta this Fourth of July? Here's is a list with details about Fourth of July fireworks shows across metro Atlanta and north Georgia:

Acworth

The city of Acworth along with the city's business association will have fireworks on display at Cauble Park, with festivities beginning around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The park is located at 2293 Beach Street. The event is free and will include live music.

Alpharetta

Starting around dusk on July 4th, anyone in or near Alpharetta can head over to Willis Park for the city of Alpharetta's fireworks celebration. The city's official website did note that COVID-19 safety measures will be in place and charcoal grills will not be allowed on the premises this year.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins over the holiday weekend and will have a post-game fireworks celebration on Friday, July 2 at Truist Park. The first pitch for Sunday's ball game against the Marlins is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. and will not include fireworks. However, the game will feature a specials jet flyover. Fans and visitors will have free access to Battery Plaza. For those wanting to watch the fireworks from inside the ballpark, click here, to purchase tickets.

Cumming

Over in Cumming plans call for fireworks to kick off around 4 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. at the city Fairgrounds. The Cumming Fairgrounds are located at 235 Castleberry Road.

Decatur

Inside the perimeter, Decatur is set to host its fireworks display from the top floor of a parking garage. Officials did not specify the parking structure's exact location, but they did note on the city's official website that anyone who wanted to see the fireworks can watch from most locations in downtown Decatur.

Duluth

In Gwinnett County, the city of Duluth the 4th of July celebration takes place on Saturday, July 3rd. The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks expected to wrap up by 10 p.m. at the Duluth Town Green. The event is free and open to the public.

Roswell

In Roswell, festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Roswell Area Park located at 10495 Woodstock Road. The event will not only include a fireworks display, but will add live music and food trucks to the mix.

Sandy Springs

Organizers in Sandy Springs are hosting the city's ‘Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration’ at City Springs. City Springs is located at 1 Galambos Way. Live music begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. City officials did note that personal sparklers are not allowed.

Snellville

Snellville's ‘Star Spangled Snellville’ celebration gets underway at 4 p.m. at the Towne Greene.

Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain Park is slated to once again host one of the largest fireworks displays in the metro Atlanta area with its ‘Fantastic Fourth Celebration,' which runs from July 1-5. Attendees will be able to enjoy live entertainment. The park's ‘Lasershow Spectacular’ starts at 9:30 p.m., immediately followed by the fireworks show. The price of admission starts at $10 and reservations are required. For more information and to make a reservation, click here.



