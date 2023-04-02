Where and what to eat this month in metro Atlanta | April 2, 2023

article

There's always something happening on the metro Atlanta dining scene whether it's new restaurants, new menu items, special events etc. Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around metro Atlanta.

NEW RESTAURANTS

The Halal Guys have opened a new location to metro Atlanta in the Dunwoody area. The new restaurant is located at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway. Their world-famous platters feature salad, rice and choice of protein (chicken, beef gyro, falafel or combo), choice of toppings and their famous white and hot sauce. It opened in mid-March.

The Daily is now open in the former Proof Bakeshop space on Hurt Street in Inman Park. Menu highlights include orangesicle and honey-lavender lattes, coconut dream smoothies, whipped feta toast, breakfast burritos and pitas, spring vegetable hash, and hummus and grain bowls.

Marcus Bar & Grille is now open on Edgewood Avenue. The funky neighborhood restaurant by Chef Marcus Samuelsson features an open kitchen with a wood-fired grill and oven. Marcus B&G serves "elevated comfort classics" and ambitious signature dishes.

Mobay Spice has opened in Toco Hills. Menu highlights include curry chicken, oxtails, curry goat, jerk beef burgers, stew fish, and jerk chicken.

NEW/SPECIAL MENU ITEMS

The Silence of the Lambs is the pizza on the month at Junior's Pizza in the Summerhill neighborhood. Available in regular, vegetarian, or vegan, this special is more gyro than pizza with mozzarella, lamb, red onion, tomato, feta, and tzatziki sauce.

Dunkin' is now offering breakfast tacos made with a flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn and a drizzle of tangy lime crema. The tacos can be ordered with or without crispy crumbled bacon topping.

Lowcountry boils are available every Sunday on the Rowdy Tiger rooftop at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel through end of May. Boil is made with shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, corn and red skin potatoes. It's served with coleslaw and cornbread butter. Tickets are $42.09 each.

Big Softie ice cream shop in Summerhill is offering a fresh new flavor for spring -- pineapple sorbet. Available in a cup or waffle coain with choice of toppings, including spicy Tajin.

EVENTS

Meatless Mondays with Jermaine Dupri is a weekly dinner series promoting good eating and better health. The next dinner is 5 to 10 p.m. April 3 at The Clutch ATL. Reservations required.

La Tavola in Virginia-Highland neighborhood is hosting its annual celebration of southern Italy and Italian coastal cuisine -- Mezzogirono -- April 6 though 16. Reservations go fast.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta's annual spring fundraiser, Taste, is happening April 14 at 1705 West. There will be food and cocktails from local restaurants, including Slutty Vegan, Delilah's Everyday Soul, Bazati and Chai Yo Modern Thai. Tastemakers including Pinky Cole, Maegan Moguel, Alyssa Fagien, Tajh Crutch and Justin Keys will be honored. Tickets start at $75.

Madrid Spanish Tavern in Roswell will host La Feria Atlanta, a tribute to the La Feria de Abril festival held in Spain, on April 22, There will be Spanish cooking and cocktail demonstrations, flamenco dancing, singing classes, tapas, paella, wine and cocktails.

The Big Green Eggs & Kegs Festival is happening at Village Dunwoody from noon to 5 p.m. April 20. More than 20 local restaurants participating, including Morty's Meat & Supply, Cherried Mary's, Cubanos ATL and General Muir. There will be live music and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Juvenile Diabete Research Foundation. Tickets are $60 adults per person.

Little Bear has two Natty By Nature family-style dinners planned for April. Natty By Nature South Africa on April 19 will feature wines from Fram and Tremayne from the Blacksmith in South Africa. Natty by Nature Saison Rum on April 27 brings a progression of rum-based beverages from Distillerie Tessendier in Cognac, France. Tickets are $175 per person.

Dining Out for Life, benefiting Open Hand Atlanta, is happening April 26. Guests can choose from a list of more than 60 participating restaurants that will donate a percentage of each customer's bill that day to Open Hand. A few restaurants include Arnette's Chop Shop, Eclipse di Luna, Roshambo, Agave, Mezcalito's, Taqueria Del Sol, Max Lager's, Six Feet Under, Bob & Harriet's Home Bar, Apres Diem, ECCO, Henry's and more.

Clayton County Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the first ever Clayton County Black Restaurant Week. It will take place June 19 through 25. The goal is to support and promote the Black-owned restaurants in Clayton County. At this time, they are accepting submissions from restaurants who would like to participate.

If you would like to submit information for a future roundup of restaurant news, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.