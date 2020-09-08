What’s behind The Third Door in Marietta?  

The Third Door is an honest-to-goodness speakeasy in modern-day Marietta — although, when it comes to the classic speakeasies of the 1920s, goodness had little to do with it.

“It’s a place where, during the Prohibition movement, people would go to find alcohol without getting caught,” says Ted Ferreira.

Ferreira and his wife, Lara, share a passion for history, design, and music, and when a decades-old filling station near Marietta Square became available, they say it fueled their need to create a cool community gathering place.

“We spend a lot of time in New Orleans, and we love the feeling of walking down the street and hearing music pouring out of the doorway,” says Lara Ferreira. “And so we wanted to create some of that.”

The Third Door features a lounge and event space, both peppered with period touches, like the Murphy Bed-style drink rails made from a now-demolished New Jersey railroad platform. But, of course, the true test of a speakeasy isn’t what’s in the rails, it’s what’s being served on them — and The Third Door features a cocktail menu that aims to shake up the 1920s with a 2020 sensibility.

“Basically, sort-of reinvent some of the classics and also come up with our own spin on original drinks from the 1920s, 1930s time period,” explains Ted Ferreira of the menu’s purpose.

As for seeing their vision becomes a reality, Lara Ferreira says the feeling is (as they'd say in the 20s) the cat’s meow.

“It’s been thrilling … to have people in the space, enjoying it, and getting out of it exactly what we hoped for. Making memories, sharing good times, celebrating.”

For more information on The Third Door, click over to the website here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring the new old-fashioned speakeasy!

