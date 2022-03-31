Whataburger opening multiple locations in Georgia

article

Is your mouth watering yet? Whataburger, the Texas-based burger chain, is opening more locations in Georgia, which include metro Atlanta.

The first new Georgia location will be in Kennesaw, the company stated in a news release Thursday. Whataburger currently has one location open in the state in Thomasville.

Six other locations are expected. The company said it will hire more than 180 employees over the summer.

"The Atlanta area is a great location for Whataburger, and we couldn’t be more pleased to make our entry into the community with our Kennesaw restaurant expected to open this fall," Market Leader Jon Barideaux said. "We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors already, and we’ve already felt every bit of their hospitality."

These additional locations are set to open in 2023:

