What we know about second man killed in Delta tire explosion

We're learning more about a second man killed when a tire exploded at Delta's maintenance facility on Tuesday.

Luis Aldarondo, 37, was from Puerto Rico and trained at a facility in Florida before moving to Atlanta to work as a contractor for Delta.

Jonathan Ibarra, President of the South Avionics Training Center outside of Orlando where Aldarondo trained, says he was motivated to succeed. He graduated in 2019 after studying there for a year.

"He's from Puerto Rico. He came, and he was looking for something to grow up, like to get a better career. And OK didn't know anything about aviation decided to take a chance in aviation, and he ended up practically loving it," Ibarra explained.

Luis Aldarondo pictured front right (South Avionics Training Center).

Aldarondo and 58-year-old Mirko Marweg were killed Tuesday morning when a tire exploded at Delta's maintenance facility. Caleb Pline was injured.

Delta said the tire was not attached to an aircraft when the explosion happened.

Marweg's family went to see his body on Friday but were not allowed because his injuries were too severe.

"In the aviation community right everyone is sad that's not something that doesn't normally happen," Ibarra said. "We are a small school and to have our student happen was so sad. It was really, really sad."

Ibarra hopes Aladrondo is remembered for his passion for his job and his willingness to help others.

"He was so happy he was a guy that was motivating everyone and saying like hey you can do this, you know he was good. He was really, really good," he said.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating the incident.