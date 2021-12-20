Westbound lanes closed on I-20 past Lowery Boulevard

article

A crash that damaged the median on Interstate 20 in Atlanta closed all westbound lanes on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the incident is just past Lowery Boulevard at Langhorn Street. The crash also affected at least one eastbound lane.

The wreck involved at least two overturned trucks. Something crushed parts of the median wall.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw something spilled in the roadway.

It's causing major delays in the area right before Monday evening rush hour.

Officials could not offer a timetable for when the accident would be cleared.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

