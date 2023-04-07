2023 already an active year for tornadoes in Georgia

Nearly two weeks after a powerful EF-3 tornado tore through West Point, Sherry Bennett's home remains in shambles.

"I don't think anybody ever expects it to happen to them," she said.

Her home is one of the two dozen-plus destroyed in Troup County on March 26. She says she was in her bed when it came through, but miraculously she was not hurt.

‘WORST NIGHTMARE’: TIGER AND LIGER ESCAPE DURING TORNADO

"My daughter walked into my room, and she looked at my bed and she said, ‘There's glass everywhere and you didn't have a scratch,’" Bennett said. "She said, ‘It was just like God laid down on top of you.’"

The West Point twister is one of the latest to move through Georgia and is part of an unusually active start to the year.

"The weather does what the weather wants to do," said FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jeff Hill.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Storm damage from a tornado in West Point, Georgia continues to be cleaned up on April 7, 2023. (FOX 5)

EF-0 TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN IN WOODSTOCK

In the first few months of 2023, the National Weather Service says there have been 32 confirmed tornadoes in Georgia. The agency says on average the state usually sees 25 to 30 in a year.

"When we get into those La Nina situations, it's very active," Hill said. "Not only for us here, look at the West Coast, they have picked up all that snow. It's been incredibly active for them."

The National Weather Service says tornadoes have injured 38 people and killed two in north and central Georgia this year.

(FOX 5 Storm Team)

BUZZWORDS YOU COULD HEAR DURING SEVERE WEATHER

Meteorologists say statistically April is the most active month for tornadoes in Georgia, but so far it has been relatively quiet.

Crews in West Point are using the time to clean up in case of more severe storms.

"It's going to be a long road to put this community back together," Bennett said.

HOW YOU SHOULD PREPARE FOR A TORNADO

Meteorologists say right now is the time to prepare for severe storms when there are not any in the forecast.